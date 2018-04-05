One Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16,822.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 6,100,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,130,000 after buying an additional 2,966,978 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $39,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,230,955 shares of company stock worth $1,103,479,074 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453,499.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

