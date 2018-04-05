OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Insider April Talintyre Sells 84,333 Shares

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.07), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($259,249.40).

OneSavings Bank stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 373 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.71).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.46) to GBX 490 ($6.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.77) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded OneSavings Bank to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.25) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.62).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

