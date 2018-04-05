OneSavings Bank (OSB) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OSB opened at GBX 373.40 ($5.24) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.71).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The company had revenue of £245.40 million for the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.07), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($259,249.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.46) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.77) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded OneSavings Bank to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.25) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.27 ($6.62).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

