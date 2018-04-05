Opal Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Opal has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market capitalization of $372,081.00 and $19.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032077 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012057 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074258 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021907 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00448173 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,146,687 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

