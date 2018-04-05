Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price

Media coverage about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6241037109469 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OPGN stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.05. OpGen had a negative net margin of 479.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,118.30%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

