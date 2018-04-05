OpGen (OPGN) versus Magellan Health (MGLN) Financial Comparison

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Magellan Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Magellan Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Magellan Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.21 million 3.21 -$15.39 million ($9.78) -0.20 Magellan Health $5.84 billion 0.46 $110.20 million $5.50 19.92

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen. OpGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Magellan Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -479.38% -2,118.30% -226.92% Magellan Health 1.89% 10.86% 4.91%

Risk & Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OpGen and Magellan Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magellan Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

OpGen presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Magellan Health has a consensus target price of $90.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Summary

Magellan Health beats OpGen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers. It also contracts with local, state, and federal governmental agencies to provide services to recipients under Medicaid, Medicare, and other government programs, such as behavioral health and EAP, as well as healthcare management and long term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. This segment offers pharmacy benefit management services, pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs, pharmaceutical dispensing services, clinical and formulary management programs, medical pharmacy management programs, and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

