Ophthotech (OPHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPHT. TheStreet lowered Ophthotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase lowered Ophthotech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ophthotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Ophthotech has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Ophthotech had a negative return on equity of 230.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. analysts forecast that Ophthotech will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ophthotech by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 339,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ophthotech during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ophthotech during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ophthotech during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ophthotech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

