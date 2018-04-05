Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 8,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,241. The firm has a market cap of $44.74, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of -0.63. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/opiant-pharmaceuticals-opnt-upgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.