Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,469.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 153,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 26,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $82,940.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 61,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $202,520.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 364,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,512.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 172,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $626,175.00.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.44 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Opko Health by 127.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Opko Health by 611.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,445,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,272 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 800.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 538,349 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Opko Health by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,363,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

