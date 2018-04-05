Godaddy (GDDY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 1,228,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,341. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9,950.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. equities research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 13,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $796,933.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $2,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,688,000 shares of company stock worth $809,006,169 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Godaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Godaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Godaddy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

