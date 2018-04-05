Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,199,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,097,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,845,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,331,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,318,175,000 after buying an additional 6,467,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,417,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,803,000 after buying an additional 5,108,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4,476.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,151,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $206,314,000 after buying an additional 5,038,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $155,683.88, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In related news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at $62,750,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

