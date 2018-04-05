Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/oppenheimer-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-eigr-updated-updated.html.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.