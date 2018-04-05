Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 488,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,778. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.24, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $565,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George K. Ng acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,906,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,461.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,009 shares of company stock worth $9,185,885 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 703,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 389,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 139.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

