OppenheimerFunds Inc. Grows Stake in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.16% of Superior Industries International worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Superior Industries International by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Superior Industries International by 43.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,553.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUP stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.04, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

