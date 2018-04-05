Opus Bank (OPB) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Opus Bank worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,867,000 after buying an additional 216,891 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 812,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,903 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 70.7% in the third quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 184,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of OPB opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $951.16, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

WARNING: “Opus Bank (OPB) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/opus-bank-opb-shares-bought-by-hilton-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.