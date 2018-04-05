Opus Bank (OPB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray lowered Opus Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,290. The firm has a market cap of $964.87, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Opus Bank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/opus-bank-opb-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy.html.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.