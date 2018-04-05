Oracle Co. (ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $4,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,640.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $98,330,688. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 51.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,780,000 after purchasing an additional 854,240 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Oracle has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $215,052.33, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Oracle will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

