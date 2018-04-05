TheStreet Lowers Oracle (ORCL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $51.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186,323.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TheStreet Lowers Oracle (ORCL) to C+” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/oracle-orcl-downgraded-by-thestreet-to-c-updated-updated.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.