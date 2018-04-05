Traders Buy High Volume of Oracle Put Options (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 64,030 put options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the average volume of 5,862 put options.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.63 to $47.71 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186,323.48, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy High Volume of Oracle Put Options (ORCL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/oracle-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-orcl-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.