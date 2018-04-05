OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. OracleChain has a total market cap of $11.54 million and $1,010.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00691436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00184917 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

