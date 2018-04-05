OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

OSUR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,213. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.56, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,729,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

