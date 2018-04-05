OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OSUR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 12,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,007. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.56, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.65. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 422.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

