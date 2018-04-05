News coverage about Orbital Sciences (NYSE:ORB) has trended positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbital Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2436871941988 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orbital Sciences (ORB) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.29” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/orbital-sciences-orb-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-29.html.

About Orbital Sciences

Orbital Sciences Corporation develops and manufactures rockets and space systems for commercial, military and civil government customers, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), other Unites States Government agencies and commercial satellite operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.