Organovo (ONVO) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.99. Organovo shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 697475 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.77.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 881.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Organovo by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

