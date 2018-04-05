Orion Group (ORN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.40

Media headlines about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.2466015416803 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 67,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Orion Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/orion-group-orn-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.