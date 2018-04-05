Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ormat Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.8670100629264 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $2,836.98, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ormat-technologies-ora-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.