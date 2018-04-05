Ormeus Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (ORME)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00027139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00691876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00185303 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.