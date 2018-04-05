Head-To-Head Review: OSI Systems (OSIS) and CalAmp (CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp 5.00% 19.20% 7.92% OSI Systems -2.06% 12.78% 5.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CalAmp and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 6 0 2.75 OSI Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than CalAmp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $351.10 million 2.28 -$7.90 million $0.87 25.86 OSI Systems $960.95 million 1.26 $21.07 million $2.99 21.29

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CalAmp beats OSI Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company's Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

