OST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, OST has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. OST has a market cap of $37.77 million and $1.84 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00692796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

