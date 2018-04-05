Otter Tail (OTTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,711.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $60,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

