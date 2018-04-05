Outfront Media (OUT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Outfront Media earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.958486920293 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $2,504.15, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

