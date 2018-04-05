Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.735399032603 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OSG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,161. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.07. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

