Overstock.com (OSTK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories. “

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSTK. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.55, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/overstock-com-ostk-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.