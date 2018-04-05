Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,744. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ovid-therapeutics-ovid-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.