Owens & Minor (OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.28.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 217,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,650. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.65, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 163,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Owens & Minor (OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/owens-minor-omi-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.