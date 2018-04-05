Oxygen Biotherapeutics (TENX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Oxygen Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oxygen Biotherapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6544146532483 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TENX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,120. The stock has a market cap of $7.60, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Oxygen Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oxygen Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Oxygen Biotherapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

