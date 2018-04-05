Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Trading Up 6.2%

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,108,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,146,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $292.75, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,223,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 619,150 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,065,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,492 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 795,699 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,374 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

