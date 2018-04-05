Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock Price

Headlines about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 43.9364056530859 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PMBC. Hovde Group set a $11.00 price objective on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $220.24, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,088 shares in the company, valued at $119,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $73,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,552 shares of company stock worth $125,450 and sold 18,972 shares worth $164,243. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pacific-mercantile-bancorp-pmbc-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-30-updated.html.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.