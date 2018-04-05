Pactera Technology Intl (PACT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Pactera Technology Intl (NASDAQ: PACT) is one of 11,488 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pactera Technology Intl to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pactera Technology Intl and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pactera Technology Intl 0 0 0 0 N/A Pactera Technology Intl Competitors 22749 91661 122857 2099 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Pactera Technology Intl’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pactera Technology Intl has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pactera Technology Intl and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pactera Technology Intl N/A N/A N/A Pactera Technology Intl Competitors $1.14 billion $39.67 million 22.95

Pactera Technology Intl’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pactera Technology Intl.

Profitability

This table compares Pactera Technology Intl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pactera Technology Intl N/A N/A N/A Pactera Technology Intl Competitors -9,420.01% -108.56% 3.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pactera Technology Intl rivals beat Pactera Technology Intl on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

About Pactera Technology Intl

Pactera Technology International Ltd. (Pactera) provides global consulting and technology services. The Company provides business/information technology (IT) consulting, solutions, and outsourcing services to a range of multinational firms through a globally integrated network of onsite and offsite delivery locations in Greater China, the United States, Japan, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Mauritius. Its service lines consist of information technology (IT) services, research and development services, and business process outsourcing (BPO), services. Its IT services include consulting and packaged software services (CPS services), and application development, testing and maintenance services for custom applications (ADM services). Its research and development services include software and hardware testing, as well as software globalization services. In January 2014, Pactera Technology International Ltd announced the acquisition of Innoveo Solutions AG.

