Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is Palo Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Palo Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 650,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

VZ opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194,674.78, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

