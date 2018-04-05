Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 513,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,251,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,955,000 after acquiring an additional 277,464 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,809.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

