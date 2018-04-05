AveXis (AVXS) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AveXis were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AveXis by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AveXis during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AveXis by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AveXis during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AveXis during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AveXis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVXS shares. Citigroup set a $132.00 target price on AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 target price on AveXis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AveXis in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of AVXS stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. AveXis has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.91). equities research analysts predict that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,771,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,598,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $224,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AveXis (AVXS) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/paloma-partners-management-co-buys-3815-shares-of-avexis-inc-avxs-updated-updated.html.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.