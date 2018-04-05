Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.15% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 182.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,474.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $713.33, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

