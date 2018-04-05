American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 266,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,971 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9,846.23, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

