Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,342.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.27%. equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $348,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $405,281.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/paloma-partners-management-co-sells-10409-shares-of-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh-updated.html.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.