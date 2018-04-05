Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 460,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

DCI stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,669.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

