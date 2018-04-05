Palomar Medical Technologies (PMTI) versus C R Bard (BCR) Critical Comparison

Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: PMTI) and C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palomar Medical Technologies and C R Bard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A C R Bard 0 7 0 0 2.00

C R Bard has a consensus target price of $310.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given C R Bard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C R Bard is more favorable than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C R Bard has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and C R Bard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A C R Bard 9.51% 19.39% 6.91%

Dividends

C R Bard pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Palomar Medical Technologies does not pay a dividend. C R Bard has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and C R Bard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C R Bard $3.71 billion 6.50 $531.40 million N/A N/A

C R Bard has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of C R Bard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of C R Bard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C R Bard beats Palomar Medical Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Medical Technologies Company Profile

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis. Its vascular products cover a range of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and end-stage renal disease. Its urology products include basic urology drainage products, fecal and urinary continence products, urological specialty products and Targeted Temperature Management products. Its oncology products cover a range of devices used in the treatment and management of various cancers, and other diseases and disorders. Its surgical specialty products include implanted patches and fixation devices for hernia and soft tissue repairs.

