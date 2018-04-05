Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 460,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,036. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $820.81, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.35. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

