Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,146 Mylan (MYL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,354.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

In related news, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,002.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,146 Mylan (MYL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/paragon-capital-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-6146-mylan-myl-updated-updated.html.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.