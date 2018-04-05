Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

TEUM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,664. Pareteum has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.59.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite.

